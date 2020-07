Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy and warm home with a Large garage, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. Feel right at home in your super clean residence with upgrades and remodels thru the house. Here you will have easy access to all schools, stores, and all the important things you and your family will need. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.