8105 East 10th Street

This is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with a 2 car detached garage with an extra storage shed. Newly refinished hardwood floors and brand new tile throughout. Kitchen and bathroom have been completely remodeled w/ all new appliances and fixtures. Whole house has been freshly painted. Fully fenced in private backyard with a large concrete patio. It comes with an oven, range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer and dryer.



Animals are accepted. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per animal and pet rent is $50 per month per animal.



There is a $40 application fee.



The rent is $1250 per month and the security deposit is $1275.



A 600 credit score and $4000 in combined income is required.