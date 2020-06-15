All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8105 East 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8105 East 10th Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:28 AM

8105 East 10th Street

8105 East 10th Street · (317) 578-3827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8105 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with a 2 car detached garage with an extra storage shed. Newly refinished hardwood floors and brand new tile throughout. Kitchen and bathroom have been completely remodeled w/ all new appliances and fixtures. Whole house has been freshly painted. Fully fenced in private backyard with a large concrete patio. It comes with an oven, range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer and dryer.

Animals are accepted. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per animal and pet rent is $50 per month per animal.

There is a $40 application fee.

The rent is $1250 per month and the security deposit is $1275.

A 600 credit score and $4000 in combined income is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 East 10th Street have any available units?
8105 East 10th Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8105 East 10th Street have?
Some of 8105 East 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8105 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8105 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8105 East 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8105 East 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 8105 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8105 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 8105 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8105 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 8105 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8105 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8105 East 10th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity