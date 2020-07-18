All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

8079 Cardinal Cove East

8079 Cardinal Cove East · No Longer Available
Location

8079 Cardinal Cove East, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Lawrence Township - .This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath offer a large Master Suite with Walk-In Closets. Wonderful vaulted ceilings in the Great Room And Dining Room give that open concept feeling. Plant shelves offer plenty of space for your favorite display items. A large backyard with deck is perfect for all you outdoor entertaining needs. This home rents for $1275.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1275.00. Contact a leasing specialist today to schedule your personal showing, this home will not last long.

Call Mike at 317-210-0018 for showings.

(RLNE1944263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8079 Cardinal Cove East have any available units?
8079 Cardinal Cove East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8079 Cardinal Cove East currently offering any rent specials?
8079 Cardinal Cove East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8079 Cardinal Cove East pet-friendly?
No, 8079 Cardinal Cove East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8079 Cardinal Cove East offer parking?
No, 8079 Cardinal Cove East does not offer parking.
Does 8079 Cardinal Cove East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8079 Cardinal Cove East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8079 Cardinal Cove East have a pool?
No, 8079 Cardinal Cove East does not have a pool.
Does 8079 Cardinal Cove East have accessible units?
No, 8079 Cardinal Cove East does not have accessible units.
Does 8079 Cardinal Cove East have units with dishwashers?
No, 8079 Cardinal Cove East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8079 Cardinal Cove East have units with air conditioning?
No, 8079 Cardinal Cove East does not have units with air conditioning.
