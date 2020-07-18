8079 Cardinal Cove East

Amenities

Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Lawrence Township - .This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath offer a large Master Suite with Walk-In Closets. Wonderful vaulted ceilings in the Great Room And Dining Room give that open concept feeling. Plant shelves offer plenty of space for your favorite display items. A large backyard with deck is perfect for all you outdoor entertaining needs. This home rents for $1275.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1275.00. Contact a leasing specialist today to schedule your personal showing, this home will not last long.



Call Mike at 317-210-0018 for showings.



(RLNE1944263)