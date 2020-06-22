804 East 40th Street

Amenities

Welcome to your new home! You will not want to miss out on this fully-renovated 2 story, 3 bed2.5 bath home located in a major up-and-coming area of downtown Indianapolis, IN. In the kitchen, we added elegant granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and all black appliances. For the flooring, we chose modern tiling in each of the bathrooms and kitchen, gorgeous dark hardwood through the 2 full-size living areas, and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. The great room showcases a cozy and inviting feel with fireplace for all those cold winter nights, and the master-suite boasts an on-suite and walk in closet! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.,

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.