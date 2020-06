Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

A rare 5 bedroom 3 full bath home! Almost 3,300 sq.ft. Freshly painted throughout! Brand new hardwood laminate flooring, large, flowing kitchen with upgraded cabinets and fixtures. Upgraded light fixtures and upgraded custom doors. Unique outside appearance and one of the largest corner lots in this subdivision. Owner will entertain a 2 year lease for $1500 per month. Make this home yours!

Contact us to schedule a showing.