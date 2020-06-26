8036 States Bend Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in popular Franklin Township in Moeller Estates. Home features all new carpet, a spacious living room and a nice eat-in kitchen. The laundry room in conveniently located on the 2nd floor. The Master suite includes a large walk-in closet and a garden tub. Home features a 2-car attached garage and large back yard for entertaining. Enjoy the community playground and pool! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



