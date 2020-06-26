All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

8036 States Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in popular Franklin Township in Moeller Estates. Home features all new carpet, a spacious living room and a nice eat-in kitchen. The laundry room in conveniently located on the 2nd floor. The Master suite includes a large walk-in closet and a garden tub. Home features a 2-car attached garage and large back yard for entertaining. Enjoy the community playground and pool! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8036 States Bend Drive have any available units?
8036 States Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8036 States Bend Drive have?
Some of 8036 States Bend Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8036 States Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8036 States Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8036 States Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8036 States Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8036 States Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8036 States Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 8036 States Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8036 States Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8036 States Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8036 States Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 8036 States Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 8036 States Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8036 States Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8036 States Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

