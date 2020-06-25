All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:05 AM

8021 Clayburn Court

8021 Clayburn Court · No Longer Available
Location

8021 Clayburn Court, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

Vaulted ceilings and recent updates. Great room is open to dining room right off the kitchen with a warm fireplace in the middle of everything. Home at end of Cul de sac. Fully fenced yard.
3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house. Family friendly neighborhood and neighbors. $1400.00/mo, $1400.00 security deposit. Pets allowed with a $50/mo additional pet fee per pet.

Text or Call Tyler to set up a viewing: 815-978-5802. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 Clayburn Court have any available units?
8021 Clayburn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8021 Clayburn Court have?
Some of 8021 Clayburn Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 Clayburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Clayburn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Clayburn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8021 Clayburn Court is pet friendly.
Does 8021 Clayburn Court offer parking?
Yes, 8021 Clayburn Court offers parking.
Does 8021 Clayburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8021 Clayburn Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Clayburn Court have a pool?
No, 8021 Clayburn Court does not have a pool.
Does 8021 Clayburn Court have accessible units?
No, 8021 Clayburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Clayburn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 Clayburn Court has units with dishwashers.
