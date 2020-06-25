8021 Clayburn Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Vaulted ceilings and recent updates. Great room is open to dining room right off the kitchen with a warm fireplace in the middle of everything. Home at end of Cul de sac. Fully fenced yard.

3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house. Family friendly neighborhood and neighbors. $1400.00/mo, $1400.00 security deposit. Pets allowed with a $50/mo additional pet fee per pet.



Text or Call Tyler to set up a viewing: 815-978-5802. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.