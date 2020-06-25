8021 Clayburn Court

Amenities
Vaulted ceilings and recent updates. Great room is open to dining room right off the kitchen with a warm fireplace in the middle of everything. Home at end of Cul de sac. Fully fenced yard.
3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house. Family friendly neighborhood and neighbors. $1400.00/mo, $1400.00 security deposit. Pets allowed with a $50/mo additional pet fee per pet.
Text or Call Tyler to set up a viewing: 815-978-5802. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.