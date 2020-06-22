8020 Cork Bend Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super spacious two bedroom ranch style condo located in Franklin Township in the popular Moeller Estates. Hardwoods throughout. This home has an open concept and check out the sun room overlooking the beautiful pond. There is an attached two-car garage. Lawn care is included in the rent price.