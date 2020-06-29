7950 Hawthorne Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256 I69-Fall Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stop in and see this freshly renovated gem in highly sought after Lawrence Township! This home has a great open floor plan and tons of natural light! Close to shopping, entertainment and everything the northside has to offer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7950 Hawthorne Road have any available units?
7950 Hawthorne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.