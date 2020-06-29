All apartments in Indianapolis
7950 Hawthorne Road

7950 Hawthorne Road · No Longer Available
Location

7950 Hawthorne Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Stop in and see this freshly renovated gem in highly sought after Lawrence Township! This home has a great open floor plan and tons of natural light! Close to shopping, entertainment and everything the northside has to offer!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 7950 Hawthorne Road have any available units?
7950 Hawthorne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7950 Hawthorne Road have?
Some of 7950 Hawthorne Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7950 Hawthorne Road currently offering any rent specials?
7950 Hawthorne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7950 Hawthorne Road pet-friendly?
No, 7950 Hawthorne Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7950 Hawthorne Road offer parking?
No, 7950 Hawthorne Road does not offer parking.
Does 7950 Hawthorne Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7950 Hawthorne Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7950 Hawthorne Road have a pool?
No, 7950 Hawthorne Road does not have a pool.
Does 7950 Hawthorne Road have accessible units?
No, 7950 Hawthorne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7950 Hawthorne Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7950 Hawthorne Road has units with dishwashers.

