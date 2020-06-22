7920 E. Penway St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

OPEN HOUSE SHOWING FRIDAY, MARCH 8TH AT 4PM!!!!! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!!



This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has everything you have been looking for!

Not only has it been recently remodeled with fresh paint, flooring, and cabinets, but it also has a fenced in yard and washer/dryer hook-ups.

The large living room has an overhead light/fan and has plenty of room for your furniture.

The kitchen has modern white cabinets and comes with the refrigerator and stove as well.



Bringing four-legged friends? We are pet friendly and welcome all sizes and breeds.



