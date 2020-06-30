All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7901 Potomac Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7901 Potomac Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 7:08 AM

7901 Potomac Avenue

7901 Potomac Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7901 Potomac Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home with Garage. This home is an all brick home on a quiet street where many neighbors seem to take pride in their homes. Large fenced in back yard with mature trees. Large eat-in kitchen opens into the living room. Here there is a modern and super clean feel for you to be proud to call this home. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Potomac Avenue have any available units?
7901 Potomac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 Potomac Avenue have?
Some of 7901 Potomac Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Potomac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Potomac Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Potomac Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7901 Potomac Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7901 Potomac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7901 Potomac Avenue offers parking.
Does 7901 Potomac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 Potomac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Potomac Avenue have a pool?
No, 7901 Potomac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7901 Potomac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7901 Potomac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Potomac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7901 Potomac Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College