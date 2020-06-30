7901 Potomac Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage range refrigerator

Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home with Garage. This home is an all brick home on a quiet street where many neighbors seem to take pride in their homes. Large fenced in back yard with mature trees. Large eat-in kitchen opens into the living room. Here there is a modern and super clean feel for you to be proud to call this home. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.