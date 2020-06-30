Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home with Garage. This home is an all brick home on a quiet street where many neighbors seem to take pride in their homes. Large fenced in back yard with mature trees. Large eat-in kitchen opens into the living room. Here there is a modern and super clean feel for you to be proud to call this home. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7901 Potomac Avenue have any available units?
7901 Potomac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.