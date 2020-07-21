All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

7855 Puckett Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home tucked in a quiet Camby neighborhood. The lower level is very open with large family room and spacious kitchen/dining room. The master bedroom includes a large bath tub, vanity, and walk-in closet. Lot of windows allow for great natural light.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7855 Puckett Lane have any available units?
7855 Puckett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7855 Puckett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7855 Puckett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7855 Puckett Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7855 Puckett Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7855 Puckett Lane offer parking?
No, 7855 Puckett Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7855 Puckett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7855 Puckett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7855 Puckett Lane have a pool?
No, 7855 Puckett Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7855 Puckett Lane have accessible units?
No, 7855 Puckett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7855 Puckett Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7855 Puckett Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7855 Puckett Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7855 Puckett Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
