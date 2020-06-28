All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:20 PM

7834 South Sherman Drive

7834 South Sherman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7834 South Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Perry

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 10/31/19!!
This split-foyer tri-level home is close to schools, I-65, lots of shopping and dining, and St. Francis hospital! Features include wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook, and a lower-level master suite. Sliding doors access the shady backyard with an over-sized patio for grilling. Welcome home! Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7834 South Sherman Drive have any available units?
7834 South Sherman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7834 South Sherman Drive have?
Some of 7834 South Sherman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7834 South Sherman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7834 South Sherman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7834 South Sherman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7834 South Sherman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7834 South Sherman Drive offer parking?
No, 7834 South Sherman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7834 South Sherman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7834 South Sherman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7834 South Sherman Drive have a pool?
No, 7834 South Sherman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7834 South Sherman Drive have accessible units?
No, 7834 South Sherman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7834 South Sherman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7834 South Sherman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
