7834 South Sherman Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 10/31/19!!

This split-foyer tri-level home is close to schools, I-65, lots of shopping and dining, and St. Francis hospital! Features include wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook, and a lower-level master suite. Sliding doors access the shady backyard with an over-sized patio for grilling. Welcome home! Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.