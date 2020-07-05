7834 Park North Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Red Brick Front Home with a Loft! This Property features an Open Floor Concept, Great Room with Ceiling Fan and Cathedral Ceiling, Dining Room, Updated Kitchen with Appliances Included. Your Master Bedroom on the Main Level has a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, Dual Vanity Sinks and Walk-in Closet. Upper Level includes a Loft overlooking the Great Room, Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and 2 more Bedrooms. There is a 2 Car Attached Garage.



Electric, water, sewer



Washington Township Schools. Northside near St. Vincent Hospital. Easy access to schools and freeways.



This Home is Not Available for Section 8.



ES Property Management, LLC

79 2nd Ave. SW, Carmel, IN 46032

Phone: +1 317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.