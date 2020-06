Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Terrific 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Franklin Township. The kitchen has been recently renovated with granite counter tops, tile flooring, and appliances provided upon move in, if not already their. This home also offers a spacious backyard with a privacy fence and a single attached garage. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).