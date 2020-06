Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Check out Madison Walk patio homes, truly a hidden treasure conveniently located on the south side of Indy just minutes from downtown and a stone's throw to Greenwood. Spacious three bedroom, two full bath, two-car garage, vaulted ceilings with an open concept. Enjoy the outdoors on your great big patio. Super clean and move-in ready.