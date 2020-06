Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME ON SOUTHEAST SIDE AVAILABLE NOW! Located on quiet cul-de-sac, this home has been recently updated and is like new. Updated kitchen and baths, neutral carpeting and two-toned paint throughout. Large deck overlooking large, fenced yard. Front porch and two car attached garage. Professionally managed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.