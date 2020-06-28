All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7744 Dornock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7744 Dornock Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

7744 Dornock Drive

7744 Dornock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Franklin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7744 Dornock Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 11/30/19 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent on a 14-16 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7744 Dornock Drive have any available units?
7744 Dornock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7744 Dornock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7744 Dornock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7744 Dornock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7744 Dornock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7744 Dornock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7744 Dornock Drive offers parking.
Does 7744 Dornock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7744 Dornock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7744 Dornock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7744 Dornock Drive has a pool.
Does 7744 Dornock Drive have accessible units?
No, 7744 Dornock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7744 Dornock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7744 Dornock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7744 Dornock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7744 Dornock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College