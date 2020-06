Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Madison Walk is a Hidden Treasure conveniently located! Three bedroom, two full baths, full kitchen appliances. Master has walk-in closet off the bathroom which includes a 60" vanity and lovely garden tub. Has a two-car garage with door openers. Nine foot ceilings in Great Room and 2nd bedroom. Relax on your 10x12 patio off the dining room. Lawn Maintenance included.