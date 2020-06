Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious three bedroom two bath home in Southern Lakes. This home has lots of upgrades; granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. Appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, electric stove/oven. Relax on your custom deck with pergola. Master bedroom includes raised vanity, double sinks, walk-in closet and heated floor. Wood burning fireplace in the great room. Fenced back yard, covered front porch and large concrete driveway. Ready to move in.