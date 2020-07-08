All apartments in Indianapolis
7580 Kingsport Road

Location

7580 Kingsport Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
pool
The Constitution is a newly renovated one bedroom one bathroom apartment home, with dark, espresso cabinets, sleek black appliances, and a modern grey laminate flooring! The washer and dryer are included for laundry convenience. For only $820.00 per month, you can enjoy all of what Lake Castleton has to offer, such as two swimming pools, newly renovated fitness center, business center, bark park, fishing piers and MORE!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7580 Kingsport Road have any available units?
7580 Kingsport Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7580 Kingsport Road have?
Some of 7580 Kingsport Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7580 Kingsport Road currently offering any rent specials?
7580 Kingsport Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7580 Kingsport Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7580 Kingsport Road is pet friendly.
Does 7580 Kingsport Road offer parking?
No, 7580 Kingsport Road does not offer parking.
Does 7580 Kingsport Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7580 Kingsport Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7580 Kingsport Road have a pool?
Yes, 7580 Kingsport Road has a pool.
Does 7580 Kingsport Road have accessible units?
No, 7580 Kingsport Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7580 Kingsport Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7580 Kingsport Road does not have units with dishwashers.

