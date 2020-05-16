754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PREQUALIFY: No evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Max 30 day holds. Security deposit is one month's rent. TEXT Billy and mention you pre-qualify with your move date to schedule a showing at 847-521-0975 or email billy@platcollective.com during off hours. Photos are of 756 E. Pleasant Run Parkway North, a near mirror image.



Must see 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex with MASSIVE GARAGE close to everything! Nestled between Fountain Square and Garfield Park with tons of green space across the street (Pleasant Run Trail!), this duplex boasts over 1,100 sq. ft. Beautiful floors throughout living room and dining room. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Fenced private yard, split from your neighbor. Walk or Bike to Greiner's Subs, Garfield Brewery, Brass Ring, Thunderbird or the Red Line. List goes on and on! Minutes from downtown, Fountain Square and 65.



Pets: $125/ea refundable deposit, $25/mo for cats and $50/mo for dogs. Two pet maximum! Tenant pays utilities.



