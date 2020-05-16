All apartments in Indianapolis
754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr

754 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

754 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PREQUALIFY: No evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Max 30 day holds. Security deposit is one month's rent. TEXT Billy and mention you pre-qualify with your move date to schedule a showing at 847-521-0975 or email billy@platcollective.com during off hours. Photos are of 756 E. Pleasant Run Parkway North, a near mirror image.

Must see 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex with MASSIVE GARAGE close to everything! Nestled between Fountain Square and Garfield Park with tons of green space across the street (Pleasant Run Trail!), this duplex boasts over 1,100 sq. ft. Beautiful floors throughout living room and dining room. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Fenced private yard, split from your neighbor. Walk or Bike to Greiner's Subs, Garfield Brewery, Brass Ring, Thunderbird or the Red Line. List goes on and on! Minutes from downtown, Fountain Square and 65.

Pets: $125/ea refundable deposit, $25/mo for cats and $50/mo for dogs. Two pet maximum! Tenant pays utilities.

(RLNE5690455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr have any available units?
754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr have?
Some of 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr currently offering any rent specials?
754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr is pet friendly.
Does 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr offer parking?
Yes, 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr offers parking.
Does 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr have a pool?
No, 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr does not have a pool.
Does 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr have accessible units?
No, 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 754 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

