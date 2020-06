Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

The best value on the Northwest side of Indianapolis New paint and carpet throughout, great Lot, huge deck. excellent room sizes with large bedrooms, huge Great room, formal dining, and separate kitchen and brfst room. This is a must see on your list.