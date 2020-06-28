All apartments in Indianapolis
736 N Bradley Ave

736 North Bradley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

736 North Bradley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great 1 bedroom home, ready for its new tenant. Super clean and move in ready. Here you are close to everything you need. There are nice hardwood floors as soon as you enter...you'll Love this place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 N Bradley Ave have any available units?
736 N Bradley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 736 N Bradley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
736 N Bradley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 N Bradley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 736 N Bradley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 736 N Bradley Ave offer parking?
No, 736 N Bradley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 736 N Bradley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 N Bradley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 N Bradley Ave have a pool?
No, 736 N Bradley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 736 N Bradley Ave have accessible units?
No, 736 N Bradley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 736 N Bradley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 N Bradley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 736 N Bradley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 N Bradley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
