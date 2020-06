Amenities

Absolutely charming little cottage on the southwest side of town. Follow the stone path into two bedrooms and one bath on main floor, with an enormous bonus room upstairs (with closet). This home has gleaming hardwoods, a well-equipped eat-in kitchen, a full basement with laundry in basement. Enjoy the sunrise from an oversized back deck. This home is nestled off the main road, but five minutes from the City and a stone's throw to major thoroughfares.