734 East ORANGE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Located in the heart of Bates-Hendricks. Renovated luxury duplex includes open floor plan, hardwood floors, upgraded tile, exposed brick, original fireplace, 9 ft ceilings, upgraded finishes, new washer and dryer, with alarm system included. New water heater, furnace, AC, and Anderson windows. Kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, bar seating, all stainless steel LG appliances, with easy close cabinets. A full modern bathroom on main level with glass enclosure shower. Master with vaulted ceiling, hunter fans, custom closets, french doors open to the private balcony with breathtaking views of downtown. Partially fenced in backyard with finished detached garage. Jump on the Cultural Trail to see all Indianapolis has to offer!