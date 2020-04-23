All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
7319 Parklake Place
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:13 PM

7319 Parklake Place

7319 Parklake Circle · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7319 Parklake Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful, meticulously maintained home! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in popular neighborhood of Parkview at Wellingshire. A large entryway welcomes you home & leads to the expansive two-story great room w/vaulted ceiling & cozy tile fireplace, flanked by extra tall windows. White kitchen w/lots of counter & cabinet space, beautiful laminate hardwoods, breakfast bar & breakfast nook. The Second level features a large loft space, perfect for relaxing w/your favorite book or movie, a spacious master bedroom w/ensuite bath & 2 additional bedrooms, all w/large walk-in closets. New carpets & fresh paint on second floor. MOVE IN READY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7319 Parklake Place have any available units?
7319 Parklake Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7319 Parklake Place have?
Some of 7319 Parklake Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7319 Parklake Place currently offering any rent specials?
7319 Parklake Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7319 Parklake Place pet-friendly?
No, 7319 Parklake Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7319 Parklake Place offer parking?
No, 7319 Parklake Place does not offer parking.
Does 7319 Parklake Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7319 Parklake Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7319 Parklake Place have a pool?
No, 7319 Parklake Place does not have a pool.
Does 7319 Parklake Place have accessible units?
No, 7319 Parklake Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7319 Parklake Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7319 Parklake Place has units with dishwashers.
