7319 Parklake Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful, meticulously maintained home! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in popular neighborhood of Parkview at Wellingshire. A large entryway welcomes you home & leads to the expansive two-story great room w/vaulted ceiling & cozy tile fireplace, flanked by extra tall windows. White kitchen w/lots of counter & cabinet space, beautiful laminate hardwoods, breakfast bar & breakfast nook. The Second level features a large loft space, perfect for relaxing w/your favorite book or movie, a spacious master bedroom w/ensuite bath & 2 additional bedrooms, all w/large walk-in closets. New carpets & fresh paint on second floor. MOVE IN READY!!!