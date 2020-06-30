7202 Jupiter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely, recently updated, 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home features a Large Great Room. Lots of space in the adjoining Dining Room/Kitchen! The Master Bedroom hosts a full bath, and Walk-in Closets in Each Bedroom. The extra Loft Area would make a Great Office or Play Area! Patio area great for entertaining. Large 2 Car Garage! Wayne Township School District. Close to Highway and Shopping!



Pets will be considered with additional pet deposit, and monthly pet rent.



No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.