All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7202 Jupiter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7202 Jupiter Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:45 PM

7202 Jupiter Drive

7202 Jupiter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7202 Jupiter Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely, recently updated, 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home features a Large Great Room. Lots of space in the adjoining Dining Room/Kitchen! The Master Bedroom hosts a full bath, and Walk-in Closets in Each Bedroom. The extra Loft Area would make a Great Office or Play Area! Patio area great for entertaining. Large 2 Car Garage! Wayne Township School District. Close to Highway and Shopping!

Pets will be considered with additional pet deposit, and monthly pet rent.

No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 Jupiter Drive have any available units?
7202 Jupiter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7202 Jupiter Drive have?
Some of 7202 Jupiter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 Jupiter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7202 Jupiter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 Jupiter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7202 Jupiter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7202 Jupiter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7202 Jupiter Drive offers parking.
Does 7202 Jupiter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 Jupiter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 Jupiter Drive have a pool?
No, 7202 Jupiter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7202 Jupiter Drive have accessible units?
No, 7202 Jupiter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 Jupiter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7202 Jupiter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College