All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 720 East 48th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
720 East 48th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:50 PM

720 East 48th Street

720 East 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

720 East 48th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This double is located in the South Broad Ripple/Meridian-Kessler area off 48th & College and is within a short distance to the Monon Trail, the Red Line, Root & Bone, Scarlet Lane Brewery, Broad Ripple, Upland Brewery, and more! This property features gorgeous hardwood floors, a beautiful kitchen with all appliances, central air, bonus room in one of the bedrooms, main level 1/2 bath and laundry, full basement and off-street parking. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 East 48th Street have any available units?
720 East 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 East 48th Street have?
Some of 720 East 48th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 East 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 East 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 East 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 East 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 720 East 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 720 East 48th Street does offer parking.
Does 720 East 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 East 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 East 48th Street have a pool?
No, 720 East 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 720 East 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 720 East 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 720 East 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 East 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Stonegate Apartments
1226 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College