720 East 48th Street

Amenities
This double is located in the South Broad Ripple/Meridian-Kessler area off 48th & College and is within a short distance to the Monon Trail, the Red Line, Root & Bone, Scarlet Lane Brewery, Broad Ripple, Upland Brewery, and more! This property features gorgeous hardwood floors, a beautiful kitchen with all appliances, central air, bonus room in one of the bedrooms, main level 1/2 bath and laundry, full basement and off-street parking. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.