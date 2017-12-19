720 East 48th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This double is located in the South Broad Ripple/Meridian-Kessler area off 48th & College and is within a short distance to the Monon Trail, the Red Line, Root & Bone, Scarlet Lane Brewery, Broad Ripple, Upland Brewery, and more! This property features gorgeous hardwood floors, a beautiful kitchen with all appliances, central air, bonus room in one of the bedrooms, main level 1/2 bath and laundry, full basement and off-street parking. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.