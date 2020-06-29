All apartments in Indianapolis
7159 Avalon Trail Court
7159 Avalon Trail Court

7159 Avalon Trail Court · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7159 Avalon Trail Court, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Devonshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful FAMILY OWNED ranch conveniently located in Lawrence Township. 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers large formal living room w/ hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light. Spacious open eat kitchen features all appliances, plenty of cabinets for storage, and two pantries. Cozy family room w/ gas fireplace and access to back patio. Master bedroom features attached full bath. Laundry area, 2 car attached garage w/ pull down attic access. Beautiful large fenced backyard w/ mini barn. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, and Interstate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7159 Avalon Trail Court have any available units?
7159 Avalon Trail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7159 Avalon Trail Court have?
Some of 7159 Avalon Trail Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7159 Avalon Trail Court currently offering any rent specials?
7159 Avalon Trail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7159 Avalon Trail Court pet-friendly?
No, 7159 Avalon Trail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7159 Avalon Trail Court offer parking?
Yes, 7159 Avalon Trail Court offers parking.
Does 7159 Avalon Trail Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7159 Avalon Trail Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7159 Avalon Trail Court have a pool?
No, 7159 Avalon Trail Court does not have a pool.
Does 7159 Avalon Trail Court have accessible units?
No, 7159 Avalon Trail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7159 Avalon Trail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7159 Avalon Trail Court has units with dishwashers.
