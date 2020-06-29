7159 Avalon Trail Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful FAMILY OWNED ranch conveniently located in Lawrence Township. 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers large formal living room w/ hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light. Spacious open eat kitchen features all appliances, plenty of cabinets for storage, and two pantries. Cozy family room w/ gas fireplace and access to back patio. Master bedroom features attached full bath. Laundry area, 2 car attached garage w/ pull down attic access. Beautiful large fenced backyard w/ mini barn. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, and Interstate!