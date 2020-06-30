7147 Mars Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This all-electric Wayne Township home has everything you need! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a bonus loft area upstairs. The kitchen includes an oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher as well as a cutout to view the dining room. The home also offers a 2 car garage and washer/dryer hookups. 4 minutes to 465 access. Fence is being removed in Spring 2020. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Advertised rent is for a 12 month lease term. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=dab9b220-eb1f-4a52-b413-1ffe6f1337c3&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.