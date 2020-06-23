7139 Langham Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom with a full basement is just waiting for you. Sitting on a corner lot with paver patio with fire pit and new landscaping. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steal appliances, and breakfast room! New laminate wood flooring n office and living room and 9' ceilings, along with a finished garage, fresh paint, and laundry room located on the 2nd level. Apply online at www.hickspropertymanagement.net!

