Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
713 N. Grant
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

713 N. Grant

713 North Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

713 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fully renovated 1 bed/1 bath is full of character. The original charm of this house has not been lost in the rehab. Original woodwork and hardwood floors are a must see! Offers a full basement. Great location near shopping and ease to downtown or interstates. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Section 8 Vouchers Accepted

Please call 317-820-2422 to see the property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 N. Grant have any available units?
713 N. Grant doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 713 N. Grant currently offering any rent specials?
713 N. Grant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 N. Grant pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 N. Grant is pet friendly.
Does 713 N. Grant offer parking?
No, 713 N. Grant does not offer parking.
Does 713 N. Grant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 N. Grant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 N. Grant have a pool?
No, 713 N. Grant does not have a pool.
Does 713 N. Grant have accessible units?
No, 713 N. Grant does not have accessible units.
Does 713 N. Grant have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 N. Grant does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 N. Grant have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 N. Grant does not have units with air conditioning.

