709 North Park Avenue

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



**Move in By 2/29/20 and Receive $500 Off First Months Rent!**This Gorgeous Updated Condo is steps from Mass Ave, shopping, restaurants, heart of Downtown off Park & Walnut. Home features lovely hardwood floors, open family room/ kitchen with builtins and a gas fireplace. Stunning kitchen with all stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Spacious bathroom with jacuzzi tub, separate shower and dual sinks. 1st bedroom has huge walk-in closet across the hall. Washer and dryer in unit. Secured parking. Dogs Only! Move-in Ready! Owner is managing home.

Contact us to schedule a showing.