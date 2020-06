Amenities

6919 Wildwood Ct. / 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Pike Township (6919) - Up for rent is a 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath two story condo. Offers a 2 car garage. Lots of space in this home to suit all your family needs! Located in Pike township in a great community. Close to shopping, entertainment and highways. This home rents for $900.00 per month with a matching deposit of $900.00. If interested in a showing please contact Mike at 317-210-0018. Hurry this home will not last long.



