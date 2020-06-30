6882 Grampian Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

TOTALLY RENOVATED TOP TO BOTTOM Majestic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Two Story Home has a Great Floor Plan with an Extra Large Family Room off the Open Kitchen featuring Lots of Countertop and Cabinet Space and All Brand New Appliances Included! Separate Dining Area Opens to the Large Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Tall Windows allowing Lots of Natural Light, and Showcasing a Floor to Ceiling Red Brick Fireplace and Dramatic Two Story Ceiling with Ceiling Fan. The Upper Level features the Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom as well as the Additional 2 Bedrooms and Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends in this Stunning Home with Access to the Huge Fully Fenced Back Yard through Sliding Glass Doors in your Family Room. The Home is Surrounded by Lovely Pines and Mature Trees, Cozy Covered Front Porch. Laundry Closet with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up, Attached 2 Car Garage with Remotes. Nearby Eagle Creek Park and Easy Access to Interstates, Just 15 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport and less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



Gas and Electric Home.



The Highlands at Eagle Creek.



Pike Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.