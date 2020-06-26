All apartments in Indianapolis
6868 N Keystone Ave
Last updated June 10 2019 at 7:06 AM

6868 N Keystone Ave

6868 N Keystone Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6868 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ravenswood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Recently Updated & Beautiful Ranch Home On The Edge Of Broad Ripple With Entertainment, Shopping, Highway Access, And Dining Options. Parking Off Keystone Or Side Street. Beautiful 13.5 X 6 Bathroom. Gas Fireplace In Living Room. Large Kitchen/Dinning Area With Island. All New Flooring. 2nd Bedroom Or All Purpose Room Has A Den Off To The Side And Feature A Fantastic Sliding Barn Door. Appx .24 Acre Property With 6ft Privacy Fence Hiding A Backyard With Poured Concrete Slab With A Fireplace. 2 Car Heated Detached Garage And A Separate Storage Shed. This Place Is A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6868 N Keystone Ave have any available units?
6868 N Keystone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6868 N Keystone Ave have?
Some of 6868 N Keystone Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6868 N Keystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6868 N Keystone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6868 N Keystone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6868 N Keystone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6868 N Keystone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6868 N Keystone Ave offers parking.
Does 6868 N Keystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6868 N Keystone Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6868 N Keystone Ave have a pool?
No, 6868 N Keystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6868 N Keystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 6868 N Keystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6868 N Keystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6868 N Keystone Ave has units with dishwashers.
