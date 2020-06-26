6868 N Keystone Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently Updated & Beautiful Ranch Home On The Edge Of Broad Ripple With Entertainment, Shopping, Highway Access, And Dining Options. Parking Off Keystone Or Side Street. Beautiful 13.5 X 6 Bathroom. Gas Fireplace In Living Room. Large Kitchen/Dinning Area With Island. All New Flooring. 2nd Bedroom Or All Purpose Room Has A Den Off To The Side And Feature A Fantastic Sliding Barn Door. Appx .24 Acre Property With 6ft Privacy Fence Hiding A Backyard With Poured Concrete Slab With A Fireplace. 2 Car Heated Detached Garage And A Separate Storage Shed. This Place Is A Must See!