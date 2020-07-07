6840 Gunnery Road, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Trader's Point
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Exquisite executive estate in prestigious neighborhood. Custom, high end finishes throughout with perfect space for entertaining. Excellent location w/easy access to highways, shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6840 Gunnery Road have any available units?
6840 Gunnery Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.