6821 Everbloom Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***You will love the spacious three bedroom home with a loft. This home has been updated with beautiful carpeting, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are spacious with over-sized closets. The master bedroom suite has a garden tub and separate shower and dual sink basins. The loft is incredible with a full wall built-ins. Backyard has an awesome pond view from your fenced backyard and over-sized deck.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.