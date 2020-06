Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets playground bathtub

WEST SIDE/EAGLE CREEK 3BR/2.5BA UPDATED! Updated and like new this 3 bedroom home has lots of space on a corner lot with privacy fence. Neighborhood includes ponds, playgrounds and is close to Eagle Creek shopping, interstate and more. Open and airy with vaulted ceilings and neutral decor. Kitchen is open to great room and dining room. Master bath has garden tub and there are walk-in-closets in secondary bedrooms. 2-car attached garage. Professionally managed. *2 year lease required.