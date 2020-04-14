6710 Raritan Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous remodeled home in Decatur Township/ 6710 - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers a great backyard with a deck for all your outside entertaining needs. The home also offers fabulous views of a mature trees line the property in the rear. A wood burning fireplace located in the great room is perfect for those cold winter days. A 2 car attached garage offers shelter for your vehicles from the weather and allows plenty of room for extra storage. Big open floor plan with vaulted ceilings make this home one that will be desired by all. This home rents for $1200.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1200.00. If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE3707453)