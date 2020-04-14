All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

6710 Raritan Court

6710 Raritan Court · No Longer Available
Location

6710 Raritan Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous remodeled home in Decatur Township/ 6710 - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers a great backyard with a deck for all your outside entertaining needs. The home also offers fabulous views of a mature trees line the property in the rear. A wood burning fireplace located in the great room is perfect for those cold winter days. A 2 car attached garage offers shelter for your vehicles from the weather and allows plenty of room for extra storage. Big open floor plan with vaulted ceilings make this home one that will be desired by all. This home rents for $1200.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1200.00. If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE3707453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 Raritan Court have any available units?
6710 Raritan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6710 Raritan Court have?
Some of 6710 Raritan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 Raritan Court currently offering any rent specials?
6710 Raritan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 Raritan Court pet-friendly?
No, 6710 Raritan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6710 Raritan Court offer parking?
Yes, 6710 Raritan Court offers parking.
Does 6710 Raritan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 Raritan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 Raritan Court have a pool?
No, 6710 Raritan Court does not have a pool.
Does 6710 Raritan Court have accessible units?
No, 6710 Raritan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 Raritan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 Raritan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
