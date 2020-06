Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Updated 2 bed/2.5 bath condo on the Monon in the heart of Broad Ripple! End unit with wrap around porch. Natural light abounds on the beautiful hardwoods. Stainless appliances, granite counters, gas log fireplace, updated bathrooms with integrated walk-in showers and closets. Large 2 car garage (extra deep for storage). Faces the Monon Trail. Easy walk to all Broad Ripple has to offer!