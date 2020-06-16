All apartments in Indianapolis
6665 Boxcar Place.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:44 PM

6665 Boxcar Place

6665 Boxcar Place · (317) 576-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6665 Boxcar Place, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Monon Row off 67th & Cornell Avenue this condo is close to all of Broad Ripple's fun shops & restaurants, The Monon Trail and Red Line access! Home has many great features: Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, french doors, gas log fireplace, stainless appliances, nice eat-in kitchen with a pantry. Vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms and a lovely Master bathroom. Pets Negotiable! Some touchup painting to be done. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6665 Boxcar Place have any available units?
6665 Boxcar Place has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6665 Boxcar Place have?
Some of 6665 Boxcar Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6665 Boxcar Place currently offering any rent specials?
6665 Boxcar Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6665 Boxcar Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6665 Boxcar Place is pet friendly.
Does 6665 Boxcar Place offer parking?
No, 6665 Boxcar Place does not offer parking.
Does 6665 Boxcar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6665 Boxcar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6665 Boxcar Place have a pool?
No, 6665 Boxcar Place does not have a pool.
Does 6665 Boxcar Place have accessible units?
No, 6665 Boxcar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6665 Boxcar Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6665 Boxcar Place does not have units with dishwashers.

