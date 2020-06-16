6665 Boxcar Place.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Monon Row off 67th & Cornell Avenue this condo is close to all of Broad Ripple's fun shops & restaurants, The Monon Trail and Red Line access! Home has many great features: Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, french doors, gas log fireplace, stainless appliances, nice eat-in kitchen with a pantry. Vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms and a lovely Master bathroom. Pets Negotiable! Some touchup painting to be done. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.