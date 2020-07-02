All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6635 Oakview Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6635 Oakview Drive North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6635 Oakview Drive North

6635 Oakview Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6635 Oakview Drive North, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Trader's Point

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Recently Remodeled 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home for Rent with Bonus Room in Pike Township. The spacious home features 1600 Sq Ft and sits on a Large Corner Lot with a Large Driveway. Highlights and Featured Amenities include New Laminate Flooring in all Common areas, New Paint throughout, Recently updated Kitchen Featuring Electric Glass Top Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave, Large Master Suite has a Garden Spa Tub with Jacuzzi Jets and Walk-in Shower in Master Bathroom, Fun Sunroom that can be utilized most of the year round, and Much More! Located Near Trader's Point on Northwest Side of Indianapolis. Multiple ways to access I-65 and I-465 with Shopping and Recreation in all directions. Don't Miss This One!
Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6635 Oakview Drive North have any available units?
6635 Oakview Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6635 Oakview Drive North have?
Some of 6635 Oakview Drive North's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6635 Oakview Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
6635 Oakview Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6635 Oakview Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6635 Oakview Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 6635 Oakview Drive North offer parking?
No, 6635 Oakview Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 6635 Oakview Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6635 Oakview Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6635 Oakview Drive North have a pool?
No, 6635 Oakview Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 6635 Oakview Drive North have accessible units?
No, 6635 Oakview Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 6635 Oakview Drive North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6635 Oakview Drive North has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College