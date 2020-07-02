6635 Oakview Drive North

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated hot tub microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Recently Remodeled 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home for Rent with Bonus Room in Pike Township. The spacious home features 1600 Sq Ft and sits on a Large Corner Lot with a Large Driveway. Highlights and Featured Amenities include New Laminate Flooring in all Common areas, New Paint throughout, Recently updated Kitchen Featuring Electric Glass Top Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave, Large Master Suite has a Garden Spa Tub with Jacuzzi Jets and Walk-in Shower in Master Bathroom, Fun Sunroom that can be utilized most of the year round, and Much More! Located Near Trader's Point on Northwest Side of Indianapolis. Multiple ways to access I-65 and I-465 with Shopping and Recreation in all directions. Don't Miss This One!

Professionally Managed by

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro



Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing

or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.



Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com



This home does not accept section 8



Get Pre-Approved Today!

http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.