6631 West Loretta Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath tri-level home is located on the South West Side of Indianapolis. It has plenty of closet space, large backyard with a deck, privacy fence, and a bonus room waiting to meet your specific needs. Don't wait to see this home. It is minutes from the Indianapolis Airport, close to convenient shopping and many attractions! If you love to golf, there are many golf courses in this area. Stop by today!!!



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

