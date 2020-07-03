All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6631 West Loretta Drive

6631 West Loretta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6631 West Loretta Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Apply for this property by 12/1/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath tri-level home is located on the South West Side of Indianapolis. It has plenty of closet space, large backyard with a deck, privacy fence, and a bonus room waiting to meet your specific needs. Don't wait to see this home. It is minutes from the Indianapolis Airport, close to convenient shopping and many attractions! If you love to golf, there are many golf courses in this area. Stop by today!!!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6631 West Loretta Drive have any available units?
6631 West Loretta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6631 West Loretta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6631 West Loretta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 West Loretta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6631 West Loretta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6631 West Loretta Drive offer parking?
No, 6631 West Loretta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6631 West Loretta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6631 West Loretta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 West Loretta Drive have a pool?
No, 6631 West Loretta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6631 West Loretta Drive have accessible units?
No, 6631 West Loretta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 West Loretta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6631 West Loretta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6631 West Loretta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6631 West Loretta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

