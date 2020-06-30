6627 Live Oak Road

Amenities

Beautiful fully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom two story home in Wayne Township featuring two master suites, one on each level! Nestled in a corner on a cul-de-sac, you'll love the upstairs balcony overlooking the brick wood burning fireplace in the great room as well as the stunning lighting fixtures and vaulted ceiling! Dining area leads into the completely updated kitchen: stainless steel appliances, countertops, cabinets, faucets, you name it! The full tub/shower combo bathroom is on the main level with access both from the main level master bedroom as well as the hallway. This home sits on just a little over a quarter of an acre and features a large fenced in backyard, patio space off the open concept dining area & has a cute covered front porch. Laundry room conveniently located on the second level along with another master suite and one of the other bedrooms. Master suite has built in shelving with ample closet space & natural lighting. The full bathroom with stand up shower has access both from the master suite and the hallway. Attached 2 car garage has remote opener. With so much character and uniqueness, this home is truly one of a kind. Neighborhood HOA provides a private Clubhouse, pool, tennis court, park playground for the kids & snow removal during Indy's cold winter months! Easy access to interstates and just 15 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport.



Wayne Township.



All Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.