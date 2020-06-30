All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 11 2020 at 10:15 PM

6627 Live Oak Road

6627 Live Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

6627 Live Oak Road, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Summerfield South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful fully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom two story home in Wayne Township featuring two master suites, one on each level! Nestled in a corner on a cul-de-sac, you'll love the upstairs balcony overlooking the brick wood burning fireplace in the great room as well as the stunning lighting fixtures and vaulted ceiling! Dining area leads into the completely updated kitchen: stainless steel appliances, countertops, cabinets, faucets, you name it! The full tub/shower combo bathroom is on the main level with access both from the main level master bedroom as well as the hallway. This home sits on just a little over a quarter of an acre and features a large fenced in backyard, patio space off the open concept dining area & has a cute covered front porch. Laundry room conveniently located on the second level along with another master suite and one of the other bedrooms. Master suite has built in shelving with ample closet space & natural lighting. The full bathroom with stand up shower has access both from the master suite and the hallway. Attached 2 car garage has remote opener. With so much character and uniqueness, this home is truly one of a kind. Neighborhood HOA provides a private Clubhouse, pool, tennis court, park playground for the kids & snow removal during Indy's cold winter months! Easy access to interstates and just 15 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport.

Wayne Township.

All Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6627 Live Oak Road have any available units?
6627 Live Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6627 Live Oak Road have?
Some of 6627 Live Oak Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6627 Live Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
6627 Live Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6627 Live Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6627 Live Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 6627 Live Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 6627 Live Oak Road offers parking.
Does 6627 Live Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6627 Live Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6627 Live Oak Road have a pool?
Yes, 6627 Live Oak Road has a pool.
Does 6627 Live Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 6627 Live Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6627 Live Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6627 Live Oak Road does not have units with dishwashers.

