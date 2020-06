Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Recent updates include: paint, carpet, tile flooring, ceiling fans, and lights! Fine features include: spacious Family Room with Vaulted Ceiling and gas Fireplace; Formal Office with Desk, Shelving, and File Cabinet; Light & Bright Kitchen with Vaulted Ceiling and Pantry; Large Sunroom for relaxation and to entertain guests; Finished Garage; and Paver Patio with Grill. Serene setting- yet only minutes away from park, golf course, and major highways.