Indianapolis, IN
6540 W 12th St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 PM

6540 W 12th St

6540 West 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6540 West 12th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a stress-free, turn-key home that is ready to move in now? Look no further! This spacious and secluded hidden gem offers the perfect quiet country setting while still being minutes away from the local highway. Located on a spacious corner lot, this house will give you peace and quiet everyday and the opportunity to host gatherings with ones who mean most to you. The house itself features a beautiful kitchen with a fun backsplash, a charming over-the-sink window to allow natural light, and easy-to-clean flooring. This house is ready for immediate occupancy. It will not disappoint. Schedule a showing to see all the ways this home is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6540 W 12th St have any available units?
6540 W 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6540 W 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
6540 W 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6540 W 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6540 W 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 6540 W 12th St offer parking?
No, 6540 W 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 6540 W 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6540 W 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6540 W 12th St have a pool?
No, 6540 W 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 6540 W 12th St have accessible units?
No, 6540 W 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6540 W 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6540 W 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6540 W 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6540 W 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
