6540 W 12th St

Are you looking for a stress-free, turn-key home that is ready to move in now? Look no further! This spacious and secluded hidden gem offers the perfect quiet country setting while still being minutes away from the local highway. Located on a spacious corner lot, this house will give you peace and quiet everyday and the opportunity to host gatherings with ones who mean most to you. The house itself features a beautiful kitchen with a fun backsplash, a charming over-the-sink window to allow natural light, and easy-to-clean flooring. This house is ready for immediate occupancy. It will not disappoint. Schedule a showing to see all the ways this home is perfect for you!