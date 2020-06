Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher gym pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Super spacious two bedroom condo in Perry Township features a bonus room/den/library, large family room with electric fireplace, formal dining room and separate laundry room. Kitchen is equipped with all the appliances. Enjoy the close proximity to I65, the community pool and workout facility. Condo is on the third floor.