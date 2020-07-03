All apartments in Indianapolis
6520 Carrollton Avenue

6520 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6520 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
This Charmer is located at 65th & Carrollton minutes to Monon Trail, Broad Ripple Brewpub, Redline, shopping and the amenities of Broad Ripple. Home features tall ceilings, 2 family room areas, loft, nice kitchen, large patio, parking area and storage shed. Front yard is fenced and also features a nice deck. Pets Negotiable Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
6520 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6520 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Carrollton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6520 Carrollton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6520 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6520 Carrollton Avenue offers parking.
Does 6520 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6520 Carrollton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 6520 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6520 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6520 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6520 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6520 Carrollton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6520 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

